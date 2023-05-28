Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alvotech Price Performance

ALVOW stock remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,569. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 1,430.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 140,201 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 56.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

