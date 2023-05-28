Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.74.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 14.4% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 78,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.9% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

