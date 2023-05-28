American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,410 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 19,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $449.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.41 and its 200-day moving average is $437.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

