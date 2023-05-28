American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

