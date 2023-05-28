American International Group Inc. Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,334,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

