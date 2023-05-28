American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

