American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

MDY opened at $446.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.87 and a 200-day moving average of $458.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

