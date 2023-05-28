American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,629 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

