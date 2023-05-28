American International Group Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Five Below worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.22.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

