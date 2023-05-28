American International Group Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $12,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,525 shares of company stock worth $560,646 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

