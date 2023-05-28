American International Group Inc. Sells 595 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $387.95 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.89. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

