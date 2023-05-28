American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Power Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APGI remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,225. American Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

