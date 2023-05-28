American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $143.46 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

