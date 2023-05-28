Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 29th.

ARG opened at C$1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$244.87 million, a P/E ratio of -148.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.68 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.1611171 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.58, for a total transaction of C$51,192.00. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

