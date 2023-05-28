Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADI. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

