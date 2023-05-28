Analysts Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Target Price at $13.60

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Research analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Allakos by 184.0% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 3,984,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Allakos by 21.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,060,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,332,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allakos by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.