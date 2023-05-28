Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $34.40

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $932.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

