Analysts Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $38.47 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.