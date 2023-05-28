Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Trading Up 35.7 %

ANNX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,756. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About Annexon

(Get Rating)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.