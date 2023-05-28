APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in APA were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,695 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

