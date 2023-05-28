Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.26 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $437,864.50 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

