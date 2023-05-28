Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 15th

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 10,648 shares of company stock worth $171,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

