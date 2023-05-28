Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,274,000 after acquiring an additional 191,327 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

