Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,683,900 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the April 30th total of 933,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.6 days.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZAF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.