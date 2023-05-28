Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $45.98 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Ark has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $45.98 million and approximately $295,825.24 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003358 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003182 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003061 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,238,528 coins and its circulating supply is 173,238,396 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.