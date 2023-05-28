Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,159 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. 9,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,587. The company has a market capitalization of $183.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.