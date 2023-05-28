Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.42. 5,240,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,971. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $27,526,961.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,437,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,787,063.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,763,036 shares of company stock worth $2,801,006,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

