Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $27.05 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 7.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $27,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

SPLV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. 2,257,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

