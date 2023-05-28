Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,613 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.16. 120,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,252. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

