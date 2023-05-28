Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,735,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 7,929,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,361,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

