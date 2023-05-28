Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

PWB stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 10,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,400. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $613.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

