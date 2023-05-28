Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPVU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

