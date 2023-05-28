Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 75.1% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the April 30th total of 919,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.67.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Equity Partners II SARL purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,853,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,885,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 291,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARQQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.