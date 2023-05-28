Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Update

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGTF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Artemis Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

