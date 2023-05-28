Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.1 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $70.65.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

