ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Up 16.5% in May

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 415,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ASLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 8,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,106. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

