ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

About ASML

Shares of ASML stock opened at $735.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $742.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $655.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

