Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Assicurazioni Generali stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Assicurazioni Generali Dividend Announcement

About Assicurazioni Generali

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

