Assura (LON:AGR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 57 ($0.71) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.81) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.59) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. Assura has a one year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Assura Increases Dividend

About Assura

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

