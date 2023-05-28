Astar (ASTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.24 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $77.24 million and $3.09 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

