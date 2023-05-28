Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 209.0 days.

Astronics Stock Performance

Astronics stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $16.47. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Astronics has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

