AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Up 36.4% in May

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AstroNova Stock Performance

ALOT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.69.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in AstroNova by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Further Reading

