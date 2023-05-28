Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,918 shares of company stock worth $209,586. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

ATRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

ATRA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 1,876,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,124. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

