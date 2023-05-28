Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Up 19.8% in May

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

