Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Down 13.9% in May

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

AVDL stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 388,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,301,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 586,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AVDL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

