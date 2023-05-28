Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 71.0% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVACF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. 669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Avance Gas Company Profile
Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avance Gas (AVACF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.