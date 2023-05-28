Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.79. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

