Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

CURR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 1,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,229. Avenir Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Avenir Wellness Solutions alerts:

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenir Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.