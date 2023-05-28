Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after acquiring an additional 337,153 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after buying an additional 251,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Baidu by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.