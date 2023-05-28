Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 136,404 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,404 shares during the period. First Foundation makes up 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.31% of First Foundation worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 621.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 353,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 304,133 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $5,279,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 25.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 267,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.24. 869,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $101,315 and sold 133,029 shares valued at $1,120,830. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

